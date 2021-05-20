A man kept his vehicle and helped police recover a gun after attacking his carjacker with a baseball bat, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, the 41-year-old man was attempting to exit the parking lot of the McDonald's at 2702 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, when an unknown man appeared at the driver's side window pointing a gun at him.
The suspect ordered the victim out of the vehicle, but as the suspect got in, the victim was able to retrieve a bat from his trunk and swung it at the suspect, who dropped his handgun and fled on foot northbound along Philadelphia Pike.
The suspect was described as a black teen wearing all dark clothing, roughly 16 or 17 years old, standing 5' 7" to 5' 8" and weighing between 120 and 130 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at1 1.800.TIP.3333.