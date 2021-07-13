A 33-year-old man was shot in Dover early Tuesday morning.
According to Dover Police, officers responding to reports of a fight found a large amount of blood in front of Irish Mikes in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street.
Video surveillance showed police a fight between several people had occurred and, while they were at the scene, the victim turned up at Kent General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said the victim was uncooperative while being interviewed and told officers several different stories as to how he'd been injured. He added he would not cooperate with an investigation or want to see the individual arrested, authorities said.
Several witnesses at the scene of the fight said hey did not see or hear a gun at the time of the fight, according to authorities. There was no additional physical evidence located at multiple other locations police said they checked.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.