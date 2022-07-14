Delaware State Police have identified the three people killed in a high speed motorcycle crash Monday night , July 11, 2022, on Route 273 at Prangs Lane.
69-year old Beverly Weaver of Sun City, Florida, was a front seat passenger in a minivan that was broad-sided by a motorcycle. Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her granddaughter, 16-year old Caitlyn Wilson of New Castle, who was in the back seat, died at Christiana Hospital.
The 47-year old woman driving the minivan was seriously hurt, but has not been identified.
The motorcyclist was 36-year old Dennis Smith of Newark. He died at the scene.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues its investigation into the crash.