Delaware State Police have identified the victims and the suspect in a murder-suicide that left one of two women dead in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School earlier this week.
Police said 47-year-old Llewellyn Gill of Hartly shot and killed his wife, 38-year-old Stephanie Gill, in the school's parking lot as the two argued while picking up their daughter for a medical appointment late Tuesday morning.
The shooting led to Smyrna Middle being placed on lockdown. All students were accounted for and safe.
Police said 21-year-old Deanna Dominick-Dalton of Clayton, who family members said was an acquaintance of Stephanie Gill, was also found shot to death inside a home on Mclane Gardens in Smyrna later that same evening.
Llewellyn Gill fled the scene of the fatal shooting in the school's parking lot in a separate vehicle he had parked nearby, according to police. He then led officers on a chase into Maryland, where he ultimately shot himself and crashed into a tree in Galena. He was airlifted from the scene, but later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The murder-suicide remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.