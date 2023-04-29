2023 is a special year for Delaware State Police.
It was 100 years ago when the General Assembly and Governor William Denney took the actions to create the agency. At the time, Delaware had a population of about 215,000.
The governor at the time was alarmed at recklessness on the roads - motorists were speeding at up to 35 miles-per-hour.
Friday's centennial, held at Legislative Hall in Dover, featured tributes and remarks from elected officials and law enforcement leaders, a fashion show of past uniforms worn by troopers, and the reading of the names of troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Governor John Carney took note of the many changes in DSP over the years.
"In all that time, one thing hasn't changed, and I've grown to appreciate that more than ever as your governor : the value, the sense of service and the character of the Delaware State Police," Carney said. "We know that the job is hard. It's dangerous, and it takes its toll. We've all seen moments of great heroism and heartbreaking tragedy. We know that every trooper for 100 years has done the job knowing the dangers involved every day."
Delaware Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Nathaniel McQueen said the founders of DSP would hardly recognize the agency today.
"The division has grown and adapted as the state's population and the demands of our citizens have changed from providing basic police patrol services in 1923 to the many highly specialized units in place today, formed to meet the challenges of the 21st century," McQueen said.
"I am proud to reflect on the heart that beats behind the badge of every uniform worn, within the command of each cruiser, and also demonstrated in the diverse and evolving competencies of our non-sworn members - those who serve as a lifeline to those in need, those who reveal remarkable compassion as victims' advocates, and those who demonstrate excellence in forensics, fiscal, human resources, technology, maintenance and administrative discipline to name a few," Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said.
A 100th anniversary flag has flown over each of eight DSP operational troops for one week at a time. Its final destination is the headquarters complex.