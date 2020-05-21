Around a thousand people were expected at a mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Middletown High School on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
State officials said the testing was available to anyone and about 9-hundred people registered in advance.
Division of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Rick Pescatore said they couldn't have done this just a few weeks ago.
"The patient self administered test is a tremendous resource and being able to purchase a large volume of them for distribution has really made a huge difference," said Pescatore.
Results will be available via email within 48 to 72 hours while those without email would have to wait a couple of extra days for a phone call.
The self-administered test is just a 30-second swab around the cheeks, gum and tongue, and Pescatore said it's a lot less invasive.
"We've seen an evolution in our understanding and our approach to testing," said Pescatore. "We're able to understand a lot more of the bodily fluids within which we can find viral contents for investigation."
Pescatore said getting to this point in the testing process has not been easy.
"We have seen shortages and difficulty with testing at every step of the way," said Pescatore. "It's been a game of whack-a-mole. It starts with shortages of collection kits, it progresses through shortage of the reagents needed of the multiple steps for the PCR, the process needed to run the test.
"And with the purchase of the 200,000 urative oral fluid test kits we've taken a huge bite out of those shortages."
He said the increased site testing combined with the growing laboratory capacity has resulted over the past two weeks or so in "an incredible explosion in our ability to perform molecular testing throughout Delaware."