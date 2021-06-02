Three Wilmington police officers were shot responding to a call Wednesday night at 24th and North Market streets.
The shootings occurred at around 10:30 p.m., all three officers were hospitalized in stable condition.
A SWAT team entered the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and North Market at around 12:30 a.m., where they believe a suspect is hiding.
As of 3:45 a.m., they had not exited that building.
A shelter-in-place was issued for the area between 23rd and 27th Streets, from West to Carter Streets.
"The incident remains under active investigation," said Wilmington Police spokesman David Karas in a written statement.
--
This story is breaking and will be updated.