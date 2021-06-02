WLM officers shot 060221

Three Wilmington police officers were shot responding to a call Wednesday night at 24th and North Market streets.

The shootings occurred at around 10:30 p.m., all three officers were hospitalized in stable condition. 

A SWAT team entered the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and North Market at around 12:30 a.m., where they believe a suspect is hiding.

Wilmington SWAT officers enter the King Plaza Apartments looking for a suspect in a triple-police shooting on June 2, 2021

As of 3:45 a.m., they had not exited that building.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area between 23rd and 27th Streets, from West to Carter Streets.

"The incident remains under active investigation," said Wilmington Police spokesman David Karas in a written statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.