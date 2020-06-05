A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for the persons responsible for stealing nearly three dozen guns from a firearms shop outside Stanton.
The federal agency said five men broke into American Sportsman, located on the 2600 block of Capitol Trail on Sunday, May 31, at 1:35 a.m. and stole 35 weapons, including hand guns and long guns as well as magazines.
Here are some still shots from surveillance, provided by the ATF:
The case is under investigation by the ATF Baltimore Field Division and the Wilmington Field Office as well as Delaware State Police.
"Recovering these firearms as quickly as possible before any additional crimes are committed is a top priority,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work closely with our partners in the Delaware State Police and ask anyone in the community who may know something to please come forward.”
Readers can click through to see various photographs of the suspects above.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators immediately. To provide tips to ATF, call 1.888.ATF.TIPS (1.888.283.8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. To provide tips to Delaware State Police Troop 2, call 302.834.2620.
Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit® app using ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location. Users can download the app by clicking here.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.