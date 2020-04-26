A line of about one hundred Jeeps from an organization called Jeepers Back the Blue wound its way through a neighborhood in Hockessin on Sunday, April 26, 2020 to mark the 3rd anniversary of the death of Delaware State Police Cpl/1 Stephen Ballard.
With coronavirus restrictions preventing any sort of gathering in honor of Ballard, the Jeepers took it to the streets of Wellington Hills and drove past the home of Louise Cummings, Ballard's widow.
There were so many Jeeps involved in the memorial drive that at one point it was two way traffic in front of Cummings residence.
Despite the rainfall many of Cummings' neighbors stood outside observing the motorcade of Jeeps and one family carried a black and white American flag with a single blue stripe, a flag flown in support of law enforcement.
Ballard was gunned down during the midday hours on April 26, 2017 in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 40 and Salem Church Road while checking on a suspicious vehicle.