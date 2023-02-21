Clandestine parking-lot meetings and drugs buried in the woods, labeled for distribution...
Those are among the allegations contained in a federal indictment that names three Delawareans and two people from New York. They are accused of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine.
(speaking in the video: U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss; Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge William Walker; Drug Enforcement Agency Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Wagner)
The charges resulted from an investigation beginning with a fatal drug overdose in Chester County. A woman died and a man was found struggling to breathe when police responded to a Kennett Township home. The surviving man told investigators they had purchased what they believed was cocaine from a known drug source, and snorted it.
According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, further investigation determined that the source of the drug was New York and that Jamel Romero traveled to Delaware 22 times over a five-month period. The indictment alleges that Romero would contact drug distributors, including Leonel Abreu-Montero. Romero and Abreu-Montero would meet in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
"The two would drive to a nearby densely-wooded area off West Rolling Mill Road where drugs would be removed and buried in the woods. At various times, the drugs stashed in the woods would be accessed by the Delaware distributors," Weiss said.
Weiss assed that this case is an example of "the frightening fact that customers, like the customers from Chester County in this case, simply have no idea what they're buying."
Named in the indictment are 30-year-old Jamel Romero of New York, 36-year-old Henri Sosa-Gomez of New York, 31-year-old Leonel Abreu-Montero of Wilmington, John Doe AKA Arison Hernandez-Acevedo of Wilmington and 23-year-old Christian Sanchez of Wilmington. As of Tuesday, Sanchez remained at large.
Prosecutors said Romero and Abreu-Montero were arrested in January after completing a drug transaction in Wilmington. Law enforcement officers recovered about one kilogram of baked crack, cocaine mixed with fentanyl, about one kilogram of fentanyl and about $50,000 in cash. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the Bronx during which a Haz-Mat team responded due to the amount of fentanyl and cocaine there.
“Cases like the one announced today make a true difference in the communities of Delaware,” Special Agent in Charge of HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) Philadelphia William S. Walker said. “Today’s announcement underscores HSI’s mission and highlights the importance of teamwork, tenacity, and partnerships. As a result, investigators and prosecutors, working side-by-side and sharing information seamlessly have disrupted a drug trafficking organization operating throughout the Northeast.”
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.
Various local and regional agencies also investigated the case.