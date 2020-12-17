Almost seven years ago, just after Christmas, 16-year-old D'Andre Green left his home to attend a party at the Brookside Community Center. He would not return.
"When you have a child that does everything right, you can't deny him the things that he loves to do," said D'Andre's father, Wayne Green. "So we allowed him to go to that party. It was at a community center. Brookside Community Center, a community center in Newark. You don't think anything is going to happen."
That night, around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2013, New Castle County police officers were dispatched to the center for reports of a fight breaking out that led to a shooting. One individual--D'Andre, who had not been involved in the fight--had been shot.
"We get a message. It was his best friend, Julian, and he's screaming and hollering," said D'Andre's mother, Kendallyn Green. "I'm like, 'Julian, calm down. What's going on? What's going on?' And he's like, 'D'Andre has been shot, and I'm like, 'What?'"
Through tears, Kendallyn described what is was like arriving at the hospital and discovering she wouldn't even be able to hold her son one last time, his body now part of a homicide investigation.
"I walked into the hospital. I'm like, 'I need my baby. I want to hold my baby.' But they were like, 'You can't. You can't touch him. You can't do anything. And I'm like, 'Why? Why can't I touch him?' And they're like, 'Because it's a homicide. So you can't do any of that.' So we had to end up just looking through a door at my son, because we couldn't, I couldn't get to him."
New Castle County Police regularly revisit and rerelease information regarding unsolved homicides in an attempt to jog the collective memory of the community, or stir the courage of someone who might know something and hasn't said anything yet--but who might be holding onto a key piece of information that could provide closure to these families who've had a loved one stolen from them.
Because people like the Green's continue to suffer long after the murder has happened.
"Before all this happened, I had the hardest time trying to understand how a person can take their own life," Wayne Green said. "I tried it. Because I lost purpose. Once you lose purpose of life, and have nothing to live for--especially when you put so much of your life into an individual, so much of your life into your family--and for that to be stripped away from you for no reason at all, you lose purpose. I just didn't know what to live for anymore."
Someone out there has the ability to provide the Green's with the relief they did nothing to deserve.
"Someone needs to speak up. I need to move on. I do. I can't, I'm stuck. I am trying to move on for my boys, but it's hard," Kendallyn Green said. "This was a child, an innocent child that had nothing to do with anything. And the fact that his life was taken, and nobody wants to talk, it's just crazy to me."
Anyone who may have information regarding the incident that killed D'Andre Green is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Brian Shahan at 302.395.2781 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
"He did everything he was supposed to do as a child. And he was taken away from us," Wayne Green said. "We put our trust in the community that they'll speak up on his behalf, when he's done so much in the community. And they just shake it off. But when something happens to them, or something happens to their family, they want everybody to speak up. Why won't you speak up on behalf of our son?"