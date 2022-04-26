Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with the Friends of Wilmington Parks to cut the ribbon on a new fitness trail at Brandywine Park on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
"I think it's great," said Purzycki, who admitted he might not be able to do some of the exercises anymore. "It animates the space. It's a tranquil area."
"You can see people walking back and forth. It'd be great to stop and just break it up with something else, use the other muscles in your body. It's just part of the big picture and I'm really thrilled to have this here," said Purzycki.
The effort to replace the fitness stations started prior to the pandemic, said Blair Tkacz, President of the Board, Friends of Wilmington Parks.
"They were in dire need of some refreshening, and also compliant safety surfacing that goes underneath them," said Tkacz.
Leslie Hubbard, Executive Director of Friends of Wilmington Parks, said use of the park had increased during COVID.
"So this is actually a great extension of that, and we hope more and more people will use it and be able to work out with this gorgeous scenery," said Hubbard.
Highmark and Incyte helped fund the four station fitness loop.
"Follow our instinct to create beautiful places," the Mayor said. "It's almost a formula to a healthy city because beautiful places encourage positive human activity, discourage negative human activity. Beautifying the city is an important task. Obviously you've got to do everything else too, but creating beautiful places is really important for us."