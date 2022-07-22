About two dozen high school-aged students are getting a glimpse at life as a first responder through a first of its kind camp offered by New Castle County.
New Castle County EMS Lieutenant David Aber said the Police and Paramedic Youth program introduces the campers to various aspects of the public safety experience.
"From police to paramedic they have had CPR training, tourniquet training," said Aber. "Today (Wednesday) they're getting experience with different police agency specialized units - SWAT, bomb squad, canine. We went to the fire school the other day they got some experience putting out fires."
Aber said it's not social media, it's real life.
"We have active law enforcement, active paramedics that are showing these specialty units that are here everyday with these kids, and really educating them on what police, paramedics and public safety as a whole does," said Aber.
In addition, the students will learn about things outside the public safety realm.
"They're also getting some life skill, fitness, nutrition information," said Aber. "We're going to be visiting headquarters where they're going to get a tour of the county public safety headquarters, and also get information on resume writing where they can take that back and put it into their daily lives."
Aber said some of these students could be future first responders.
"We hope to expose the youth that are here to as much public safety information as possible to enlighten them that there are lots of opportunities within public safety no matter if you want to be a police officer, a medic, a firefighter, a 9-1-1 operator," said Aber.