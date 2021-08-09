The Journey Church community based in Ogletown is expanding its effort to reduce hunger and food insecurity in the area.
The church recently cut the ribbon on a new food distribution center at the church site on East Chestnut Hill Road.
Steve Miller is outreach pastor at the church and heads up Journey's Code Red program which works to address food insecurity among other issues.
"I think the layers were pulled back during COVID a little moreso and exposed really what the need is," said Miller. "We knew there was a need but it was eye opening in many ways to what that need really is."
Miller said they looked to a loading dock at the back of the church building as part of the solution.
"Why don't we take that loading dock that already has a foundation, let's build it out, outfit it, and make it into a food distribution center."
Miller said the approximately 700 square foot food distribution center will operate on the second Saturday of each month.
"We'll have a drive thru food distribution event with enough food and supplies out of the gate for five hundred families each time we do it," said Miller.