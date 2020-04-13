A parade of New Castle County fire apparatus with lights flashing wound its way across the grounds of A.I. duPont Children's Hospital Sunday night, April 12, 2020, as volunteer firefighters showed their support for hospital staff during the coronavirus crisis.
"We want to show our support for our other brothers and sisters in emergency services who are the doctors, the nurses, the aids and everybody making the hospital systems run," said David Majewski, Sr., spokesman for the New Castle County Fire Chiefs Association.
"Just a yeoman's job right now, actually a superhero's job...," said Majewski.
While some of these displays of unity across the country have included sirens and horns, Majewski said this one was toned down.
"A lot of lights, a lot of good people and a lot of good will to all of those folks who are tied in to their eight, ten, twelve hours plus a shift and they're working with some very sick folks."
New Castle County volunteer firefighters conducted a similar display of support Friday night, April 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Wilmington firefighters conducted a siren serenade for staff at St. Francis Hospital on Friday morning, April 10, 2020.