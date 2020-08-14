Serviam Girls Academy has moved its operations from New Castle to Grace Church at 9th and Washington streets in Wilmington.
Serviam provides education tuition-free to about 50 middle school-aged girls from low-income families.
"Now, we are immersing ourselves into the heart of Wilmington to be a part of the community from where most of our girls come from," said Academy founder Peggy Prevoznik Heins.
"We're right in the heart of everything," said Heins. "It's really encouraging us to expand our whole idea of what is the classroom.
"We really hope and intend to build an expanded classroom project, where a day, an afternoon a week, is dedicated to hands on learning in the city as our learning laboratory."
As part of the move, the school and church community combined to create a garden area alongside the current playground.
"The garden is a huge part of our curriculum," said Heins. "It's interwoven into the science curriculum. Every grade has garden beds, and they take care of them."
"So it's an educational garden for our school in terms of the work but the bounty is for the community," said Heins.