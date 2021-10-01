The former B&O train station off of South Market Street in Wilmington has been given a new life as the home of a new Tech Impact Opportunity Center.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, joined with officials from Tech Impact and Barclays to cut the ribbon on the new site on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Tech Impact, a non-profit organization purchased the 3,400 sq. ft. site with support from a $1.25 million grant from Barclays US Consumer Bank.
Denny Nealon, CEO of Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank and Barclays Bank Delaware, said he's been walking by the train station for 20 years.
"To see it invested in and be made into such a purposeful building, beyond just being beautiful and historic, it feels so good," said Nealon.
His sentiments were echoed by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.
"This building has always been in a little bit of a limbo," said Purzycki. "And so here we are today and I'm so happy to see it finally find a home that is so spiritually connected to the building and the history, and what it means for the young people of our city."
Governor John Carney said it's truly an opportunity for young people, especially those underserved and under-skilled, to be successful.
"It's an opportunity them to participate in our workforce. It's an opportunity for them to raise their families. It's an opportunity for them to be a positive impact in their communities," said Carney.
Among the speakers at the event were Aundre Chambers, a Tech Impact graduate and current employee at WSFS, who believes so much in the program's impact that he is now giving back to the Center.
"I mentor. I'm an ambassador. I do as much as I can because I know firsthand what this can do for individuals like myself," said Chambers.