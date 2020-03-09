A partnership will bring more medical services to more communities more often in Delaware.
The Saint Francis Healthcare Saint Clare Medical outreach vehicle is equipped to offer numerous services. While it does not take the place of a primary care physician or established healthcare facility, it will make it possible for people who can't find the time or the money to visit a doctor to have access to screenings and other services.
Perhaps most importantly, they'll also be able to ask questions and get one-on-one consultation.
(speakers in the video: Nick Moriello of Highmark, Dan Sinnott of St. Francis, Rita Landgraf with UD, and Lt. Gov. Bethanny Hall-Long)
"Welcome to the future of healthcare," Saint Francis Healthcare President and CEO Dan Sinnott said Monday at the Community Education Building, which is one of the program's regular weekly locations. "Healthcare is going to be more about keeping people healthy than taking care of chronic illness."
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, the University of Delaware and the Lieutenant Governor's Challenge are also involved in the Community Mobile Healthcare and Wellness Program. Highmark contributed a grant of more than $424,000.
"Not only are we able to provide important aspects of care such as screenings and immunizations, we're also able to provide real life training and experience to the next generation of our workforce," Highmark of Delaware President Nick Moriello said.
That workforce could include UD students in nursing, epidemiology and other fields who will take part in the vehicle's appearances.
"Students will be able to build empathy and gain a better understanding of how inequitable social conditions such as food insecurity and housing instability can impact people's health," University of Delaware Partnership for Healthy Communities Director Rita Landgraf said.
"We're also going to be at work sites where we're going to be talking about obesity, diabetes, things we can control, anxiety and depression," Lieutenant Governor Bethanny Hall-Long said.
The following is the schedule for the outreach van, subject to change:
he unit will arrive at 9:00 a.m. each Thursday:
First and third Thursday - Community Education Building, 1200 N. French St., Wilmington, DE 19801
Second Thursday - Rose Hill Community Center,19 Lambson Ln., New Castle, DE 19720
Fourth Thursday - Canaan Baptist Church, 3011 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE 19720
The unit will arrive at 1:00 p.m. each day:
First and third Tuesdays - Mid-County Senior Center, 1st Regiment Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808
Second and fourth Tuesdays - Shiloh Baptist Church, 215 W 23rd St., Wilmington, DE 19802
First and third Wednesdays - Kingswood Community Center, 2300 Bowers St., Wilmington, DE 19802
Second and fourth Wednesdays - Knollwood Community Center, 4 Colby Ave., Claymont, DE 19703
First and third Thursday - Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
Second and fourth Thursday - Academia Antonia Alonso, 4403 Lancaster Pike #26, Wilmington, DE 19805