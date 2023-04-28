New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is looking to put the county on a "pathway to sustainability."
Meyer on Friday announced the beginning of a public phase that invites people to participate in the development of setting and achieving goals related to sustainability. This is recommended under the comprehensive plan and would follow up on the progress made under another program, GreenNCC.
(speaking in the video: New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer; New Castle County Councilwoman Dee Durham, 6th District)
"This initiative will pull together all of our efforts across departments to ensure that we can sustain a vibrant and livable community for future generations to come," Meyer said at the DuPont Environmental Education Center at the Wilmington riverfront. "Our children and our children's children must have access to clean air and water. They must be able to easily get to open spaces and parks to recreate, exercise and explore. We must connect communities together so residents can think about alternative paths to get to work and back home."
Affordable housing and walk-ability of communities would also be addressed.
Meyer said part of the plan would be the naming of a cabinet-level sustainability coordinator. He is hopeful that County Council would go along and include funding for that position in the budget.
"I'm hoping the Council will be behind it. I am just very excited of taking more bold steps toward environmental policies," Councilwoman Dee Durham said.
A sustainability survey is already available at the New Castle County government website.