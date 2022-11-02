Small businesses, non-profits and a former state lawmaker who has been at the helm of a 76-year-old business were recognized Wednesday at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business Awards.
One honor, as always, was kept a secret until the very end - even to the recipient of the Marvin S. Gilman Bowl. This year, the award was presented to Tim Boulden, a former five-term State Representative in the Delaware General Assembly whose business - HVAC company Boulden Brothers - has been around since 1946.
"People that serve the community tend not to do it for the recognition, but when it comes along it's a really nice surprise," Boulden said.
"Tim’s commitment to Delaware small businesses, particularly one that is family-owned, makes my family and the selection committee excited to have chosen him as this year’s recipient in honor of my grandfather, Marvin S. Gilman,” Brett Gilman Smith stated.
Boulden added that while the COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges, some of the toughest ones have occurred lately with supply chain disruptions and inflation almost across the board.
"Everything that we do is so much more expensive to our clients now, and that puts them in a really difficult position. But, we want to make sure we're in business to meet the promises that we've made to them. So, we're going to make sure that we're here for another 76 years," Boulden said.
Attendees at the event also heard from Katey Jo Evans, Owner and Co-founder of The Frozen Farmer, a creamery business in Bridgeville. Evans convinced investors to support her venture during appearances on ABC's "Shark Tank."
Awards were presented in categories of 1-20 employees, 21-50 employees and 81-150 employees. Non-profits that were honored were Jewish Family Services of Delaware and The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.
Delaware State Chamber of Commerce President Michael Quaranta said the selection process is rigorous and recognizes long-term success, growth and community involvement among other factors.
"There are about 56,000 small businesses in the State of Delaware. There's a lot of different ways to define what a small business is," Quaranta said, adding that those small business provide about half of Delaware's jobs in the workforce.
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce provided additional biographical information about Tim Boulden:
A servant leader, the company’s vision statement—Making Lives Better—comes from Tim’s belief that one should always strive to help others. Tim’s involvement in the community is extensive for this reason. He has served on the boards of the Business Bureau of Delaware, Delaware Business Roundtable, New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, NFIB of Delaware, Mid-Atlantic Ballet, Delaware Council on Economic Education, Newark Charter School, and Saint Mark’s High School, to name a few. He also encourages his employees to give back through the Boulden Brothers Cares program, which Tim personally funds. The program has allowed the company and its employees to support local groups like Little League teams, donating adaptive bikes to children through Preston’s March for Energy, and providing Christmas gifts to children staying at the Sunday Breakfast Mission.
As a small business owner, Tim knows and understands the challenges small businesses experience every day. In 1994, Tim was elected to the Delaware House of Representatives where he served five terms until retiring from politics in 2004. During his tenure, Tim used his experience and passion for small business to help shape legislation that helped businesses grow and thrive in Delaware.
For more information and video presentations about the Superstars in Business and Award of Excellence Winners, please visit www.DSCC.com/SuperstarsinBusiness.
2022 Superstars in Business winners:
1-20 Employees: Action Unlimited Resources, Inc.
21-50 Employees: L&W Insurance
51-150 Employees: Schlosser & Associates Mechanical Contractors
Nonprofit: Jewish Family Services of Delaware
Award of Excellence recipients:
1-20 Employees: RiversEdge Advisors, LLC
21-50 Employees: Delmarva Central Railroad
51-150 Employees: Ivira Health
Nonprofit: Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children