More than 150 members of the Delaware Army National Guard 160th Engineer Vertical Construction Company gathered Friday for a deployment ceremony, before spending about one year based in southwest Asia.
For most in this group, it will be their first deployment.
They are specialists in engineering and construction and will be involved in maintenance and construction at bases where US military members operate.
According to Delaware Adjutant General Major General Michael Berry, this is the first deployment for most in this group but for some it is at least their second tour - a year away from family, friends and duties back home.
