A C-17 Globemaster III out of Dover Air Force Base conducted a flyby at Christiana Hospital on Wednesday afternoon May 6, 2020 as part of a salute to the state's healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Unfortunately, Dover Air Force Base said the aircraft had to abort its statewide mission after passing over Bayhealth North in Dover due to deteriorating weather conditions.
The cargo plane was scheduled to include Bayhealth South, Beebe and Nanticoke hospitals as part of its flight plan.
A light but steady rain greeted the initial leg of the flight and kept a number of the Christiana Hospital staff inside.
Some staff and members of the public gathered on the roof of the hospital parking deck for a glimpse of the flyover.
It was just last Thursday, April 28, 2020 when the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds performed a joint flyover of New York, Trenton and Philadelphia.
The formation of the military's two top demonstration units flew over the New Castle County public safety building and Christiana Hospital as it departed the area.