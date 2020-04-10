Firefighters, police, and paramedics held a siren serenade for the staff at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington Friday morning to say thank you.
Wilmington Fire Department engines and ladder trucks, along with paramedic units from both New Castle County and St. Francis, sounded sirens and blasted air horns for about a minute as a sign of appreciation for the staff's efforts in battling coronavirus.
Mark Bundek, Chief of the EMS Division at St. Francis, said the firefighters, paramedics and police, wanted to let the hospital workers know they understand the challenges they're going through.
"We often only spend 30 minutes with a patient at a time and these folks spend a lot more time with them," said Bundek. "We wanted to make sure that they understand we stand with them during these difficult and uncharted times."
Fire apparatus lined Clayton Street at the main and emergency entrances to the hospital while more units were stationed at the hospital loading dock on Dupont Street.
Dozens of hospital workers who were lined up outside the hospital many donned in scrubs, masks and gloves, returned the favor with applause and cheers.