Run-down buildings that stood at West 4th Street and North Rodney Street in Wilmington are being replaced with a two-phase residential and commercial development known as Solomon's Court.
(speaking in the video: Sen. Chris Coons, Pastor Margaret Moon-Taylor)
Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., remembered those previous structures: "the buildings that were here before were a mess. They were dilapidated. They were broken down. They were old."
However, the community say potential - as did developers and funders.
The ribbon was cut Monday on Phase One of Solomon's Court: six affordable rental housing units. Phase Two will create 12 more units. Coons said $2-million in congressionally-directed spending will help support the next phase.
"We continue to use your money wisely and well because we're using it to fight homelessness, to provide affordable rental housing and to build our community in partnership with great local non-profits," Coons added.
“I am thrilled to be here today to celebrate the opening of the first phase of Solomon’s Court. Together with our member WSFS Bank, we were able to provide early financial support to this project. Many community partners and funders have joined on to back this project which has resulted in quality affordable homes that are so important to this area," Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh President and CEO Winthrop Watson said. "I personally want to thank the Delaware Congressional Delegation for their continued partnership that allows FHLBank Pittsburgh and our members to provide this support to our communities.”
Pastor Margaret Moon-Taylor of Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church is Executive Director of the Be Ready Community Development Corporation. She said Solomon's Court is expected to have a ripple effect across the community.
It also carries out a vision of the late Pastor Lottie Lee-Davis, who died following a vehicle crash about two-and-a-half years ago.
"It's going to continue to promote and show that the residents - each and every person - is cared for," Moon-Taylor said. "It's affordable rental housing, which is much-needed. The residents and people that come to live here can see that they can live in places that are nice, and secure and be able to feel that they're loved and that they matter."