Delaware State Police are at and around the Veterans Cemetery in the Glasgow area after two people were reportedly shot on cemetery grounds near the mausoleum around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, prompting a manhunt in the woods behind the cemetery.
WDEL's Mike Phillips was live at the scene in the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road along with a Delaware State Police aerial unit. A large perimeter had been established.
Initial reports indicated two individuals were shot, and two Middletown ambulances moved into the scene under police escort, then moved back out. Phillips was working to confirm whether they were carrying any victims.
The woods behind the cemetery back up to Brennan Estates, which is one of several area neighborhoods currently on lockdown and individuals are being ordered to shelter in their basements, according to residents communicating with WDEL.
Dozens of shots have been heard from the woods, along Route 896, just north and east of the cemetery complex, though it's unknown who's firing them.
"Police have concentrated on that woodline as far as setting up perimeters and reportedly, have now taken fire themselves from the woodline," he said. "They are using the median wall to barricade; this continues to be an unfolding situation here."
Police are urging individuals to avoid the area. Rt. 896 and Rt. 71 are currently shut down in the area.
This story is developing and actively updating