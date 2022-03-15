10-year old Hunter from Litiz, Pennsylvania, loves trains, and his wish was to be a train engineer.
On Friday, March 11, 2022, Amtrak and the Make-A-Wish Foundation made that happen.
His day started with a train ride in from Lancaster and like any good engineer, he knew the routes he was taking.
"Rode the Keystone to Philly and then changed to the Northeast Regional to get to Wilmington," said Hunter.
Once in Wilmington he was shuttled over to Amtrak's training facility which is situated between I-95 and the rail lines south of Wilmington.
Amtrak Vice-President of Safety, Compliance, and Training Justin Meko said they set Hunter up on one of their train simulators and showed him how to be a dispatcher.
"Hunter's going to go back to Lancaster a licensed engineer and a qualified dispatcher," said Meko, "so for a little boy who loves trains I can't think of a more exciting day."
Meko said they were thrilled to be able to provide Hunter this opportunity.
"It's a humbling reminder of how passionate people are about train travel, and how exciting it is for people," said Meko.
"So I think in that sense that's the most enjoyable part of the day to think that we come here each day where it's a wish for a young man like Hunter."
Hunter gets his love of trains naturally.
"I think it started because my grandfather worked for Amtrak for 43 years," said Hunter.
Hunter's Make-A-Wish was delayed from June, 2019, due to the pandemic.
According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hunter suffers from Osteochondrodysplasia.