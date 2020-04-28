One of the best seats in the house for a joint flyover on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 by the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds was the New Castle County Public Safety headquarters on Route 13 in Minquadale.
With people gathered at both Fox Point Park along I-495 and the War Memorial Plaza at the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the jets actually split the difference.
The joint flyover was part of a larger program called 'America Strong' put on by the Navy and Air Force's elite demonstration teams to thank healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis in New York, Trenton and Philadelphia.
After completing their Philadelphia passes the teams curled over New Jersey before turning back towards Delaware and appeared to make a direct pass over the public safety headquarters building.
The F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Thunderbirds were actually trailing the F/A-18 Hornets flown by the Angels as they moved back into Delaware but caught up to them at the instant they passed over Route 13.
The Department of Defense said the flights provided a training opportunity for both demonstration teams and incurred no additional taxpayer expense.
Both teams have had to cancel participation in air shows due to coronavirus restrictions.