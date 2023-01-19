An arrest has been made for a January 2015 shooting death of a teenager, a homicide that ignited a long, bloody war between two gangs in Wilmington.
Jordan Ellerbe was 16 years old when he was gunned down in the Hilltop neighborhood. The violence escalated between the gangs Shoot to Kill and Only My Brothers.
This week, Oliver "Butter" Henry, now 24, was arrested and charged with Ellerbe's murder. Henry is also charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting or trying to shoot two other people.
"We are talking, and let's be brutally frank and honest about this: we are talking about kids killing other kids," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Thursday. "By all accounts, and what we know about Jordan's life through his family and through his reputation is that he was just a wonderful kid."
Henry was taken into custody by Wilmington Police Tuesday. He was being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2.5-million cash bail.
Jennings also pointed out that Ellerbe was not even the youngest victim of the continuing bloodshed. The cycle of gun violence and retaliation resulted in other shootings and murders, including the murder in broad daylight of 15-year-old Brandon Wingo. There have been dozens of arrests related to the ongoing criminal activity.
Jennings also put the focus on availability of and access to guns.
“We live in the most prosperous country on Earth, and we have kids arming themselves and going to war with each other. It’s senseless. It’s wrong. And the ease with which it escalated and claimed young lives is the heavy toll we pay so that guns can live in our communities with our kids," Jennings said. "My heart is with Jordan’s mother today, and with all the families that live each day with the trauma and loss that guns create. No parent should have to worry about whether their child will make it home, but millions still do.”
"I hope this arrest sends a strong message to those responsible for engaging in violence in Wilmington, that we will hold you accountable," Campos said. “I am proud of the persistence of our investigators, who worked tirelessly on this case and who continue to dedicate time and resources to pursuing justice in other cold cases like this. While we know an arrest cannot heal the wounds left behind by this killing, I do hope it brings the family of Mr. Ellerbe some degree of closure.”