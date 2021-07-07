Every year, as temperatures climb, AAA reminds people of the incredible dangers presented to any living being stuck inside a locked vehicle.
This year in particular, where parts of the country have already seen record-breaking temperatures prior to the start of July and the area is again sweltering through 90-degree days, AAA Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Manager Ken Grant indicated now is the perfect time to provide that reminder.
"Unfortunately, what we see is an average of 39-to-59 children a year dying--and these are all preventable deaths--from being left alone in a locked car in the heat," Grant said. "We also we don't have the statistics, but there's also a number of pets that end up in the same situation because people think they're just leaving for a few minutes, and then they get delayed or they don't realize that a child has been left in a car. In some cases, it's children who are playing and end up inadvertently locking themselves in a vehicle. There's so many ways that these tragedies can happen and just as many ways that those tragedies can be avoided."
The combination of children being more susceptible to the dangerous effects of heat and vehicles warming up at exponential rates the hotter it is outside leads to dangerous and tragic consequences, Grant said. There have already been seven deaths in 2021 in the U.S. related to children being left in hot vehicles.
"One thing that people need to realize is that a child's body heats up three-to-five times faster than an adult's body," he said. "And we're talking about being inside a vehicle with the windows closed, the doors closed. You're looking at that vehicle heating up by about 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes. On a 72-degree day, you're looking at dangerous temperatures. On a 95-degree day, the temperature inside that vehicle can heat up to over 180 degrees."
For context, meat can be cooked medium rare at 159 degrees, ground beef can be cooked at 162 degrees, and poultry will come out of the vehicle done at 181 degrees. At 104 degrees, a human's internal organs can begin to shut down.
Grant says he knows it's something people hear every year, but it's an important topic because, every year, more lives are lost to an avoidable tragedy.
"This is something that we tend to have to remind people of every year, and we're going to continue to do so as long as children keep suffering needlessly through these preventable occurrences."