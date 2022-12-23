Delaware natives Aubrey Plaza and Dan Murphy returned to their home state this week for a book reading and signing of their second publishing effort The Return of the Christmas Witch.
Nearly three hundred people attended the event at Rockwood Museum hosted by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.
Plaza is fresh off a Golden Globe nomination for her work in The White Lotus, and still hadn't quite absorbed it.
"I'm still shocked that that's happening, I can't believe it, it's crazy" said the Ursuline Academy grad. "I was not expecting that at all. The Golden Globes just seem like such a huge, big deal."
Plaza and Murphy said they enjoyed the book signing back home.
"I think it's just so more special the events here because obviously there's so many Delaware references in the book, the second book is set in Delaware. I think people just really appreciate it more here," said Plaza.
The duo's company, Evil Hag Productions, has been very busy with a number of projects including Emily the Criminal which is #2 on Netflix, and a production in Delaware is in their plans.
"Our ultimate goal is to make something here in Delaware. Shoot our movie that we wrote here and we're working on it. We're getting close," said Plaza.
In the meantime they continue to defend their home turf.
"I think we're just very proud being from here," said Plaza. "I think when anyone says 'is that a state?' or anything like that I'm offended. Yes, it's the First State. We're number one."