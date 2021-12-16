You can call Aubrey Plaza many things: comedienne, producer, actress, now an author, and maybe a future director. But something she's most proud to be called? A Delawarean.
The Ursuline Academy graduate joined with fellow Delawarean and production partner Dan Murphy for a reading of the children's Christmas book they co-authored: The Legend of the Christmas Witch.
The event was held at the Brandywine Hundred Library on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Authoring a children's book is one thing Plaza never thought she'd do.
"That was never something that crossed my mind," said Plaza. "There's nothing that makes me happier than doing something that is purely joy-based. It's not really about anything else but putting out some fun, silly story for kids to wrap their imaginations around. That's what I loved growing up."
The book follows the travels and travails of Kristtōrn, the twin sister of the boy who would become Santa Claus.
The pair is separated, and the sister ends up at the South Pole, where she befriends a macaroni penguin named - wait for it - Elsmere.
Delaware holds a special place for Plaza, and so if the story of Kristtōrn sounds a bit nostalgic at times, it just might be.
"At the end of the day it's really a story about someone trying to get back to their roots and to get back to their family, and so I think there is an undercurrent of that for me in everything that I do," said Plaza. "My dream is to shoot movies in Delaware. That would be full circle for me, just to be able to come back here and do the things that I've dreamed of doing, but do it here."
Plaza and Murphy, who are partners in Evil Hag Productions, are planning a second book in the series to be followed by a movie.
When asked what role she currently identifies with the most, the 37-year-old sporting a red velvet witch's hat and matching cape, gave the most obvious answer.
"I'm a witch. I'm manifested by the power of the moon."