The airline that brought commercial passenger service back to Wilmington Airport six months ago continues its expansion, with planned service to two additional destinations.
A tiki bar, as well as dancers and music evocative of the tropics, provided a hint that one of those destinations would be outside of the continental United States.
The time came for the reveal:
(speaking in the video: Vicky Stennes of Avelo Airlines; Governor John Carney; Wilmington City Councilwoman at-large Maria Cabrera)
"It's time for the greater Philadelphia and Delaware Valley to say hello to San Juan, Puerto Rico," Avelo Airlines Head of People and Customer Experience Vicky Stennes said during a celebration at ILG Thursday to announce the new service. Avelo also plans to start service to Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.
Stennes also said more than 125,000 passengers have boarded Avelo flights since service began in February.
Two flights a week to each of these new destinations will be offered starting in November.
Avelo started with service to several Florida airports, and added flights from ILG to other destinations in several other states. However, Governor John Carney said the service to Puerto Rico is especially important for the state's Hispanic and Puerto Rican communities.
"It's not just a holiday tourist attraction. It's a visit to family members that are so critically important to all of you. This is a game-changer," Carney said.
"This absolutely brings families together," State Representative Melissa Minor-Brown added. She said she travels to Puerto Rico several times a year to visit her grandmother.
Wilmington City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera, who was born in Puerto Rico, said it also saves travelers from the inconvenience of having to head to larger airports.
"A lot of the Puerto Ricans here on the mainland, they like to travel to go back to see their abuelitas and abuelitos (grandmothers and grandfathers), a lot of the family that did not migrate to the mainland. So, the convenience and for it to be economical, I think it's outstanding," Cabrera said.
For a limited time, one-way tickets to San Juan will be available for $99 and to Sarasota for $49.