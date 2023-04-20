Avelo Airlines, which has been operating flights out of Wilmington Airport (ILG) to five Florida locations since the beginning of February, is more than doubling the number of flight destinations out of New Castle County.
Avelo is adding nine new routes out of Wilmington:
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Savannah, Georgia
- Daytona and Melbourne-Cocoa Beach, Florida
- Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington, North Carolina
- Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina
(speaking in the video: Avelo Airlines Director of Planning Trevor Yealy; DRBA Deputy Executive Director Stephen Williams, Gov. John Carney)
Avelo Director of Planning Trevor Yealy said the airline would add a second Boeing 737 to serve its Delaware Valley base, and it expects to create at least 35 additional jobs. Avelo is hiring and more information is available at www.aveloair.com/careers
According to Yealy, more than 25,000 customers have flown Avelo since it started in Delaware, and in March alone its flights were 90% full.
"The reception from both the customer community as well as our crew members has been nothing short of remarkable. That's what's given us the confidence to add more and hopefully keep growing in the future," Yealy said.
Introductory $29 one-way fares to these destinations were already available but were not expected to last long. For more information visit www.aveloair.com
“Today’s announcement is historic. With Avelo’s fourteen cities now on the schedule, Wilmington Airport offers the most nonstop flight destinations in its history and the second based aircraft will bring additional quality jobs for area citizens," Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Tom Cook said. "Our focus is to be the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland who seek low fares, quality service and a convenient airport experience.”
Governor John Carney said he believed Avelo was able to succeed where others had eventually abandoned Delaware due to the airport's convenience, quality and popular destinations, and people simply looking to get away.
"We're just really excited with what Avelo has done and the opportunities it presents for Delawareans to have fun," Carney said.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.