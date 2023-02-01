Regular passenger air service returned to Delaware Wednesday with a sold-out Avelo Airlines flight to Orlando.
Passengers quickly checked in and were greeted by a celebratory atmosphere at Wilmington Airport. They also received commemorative boarding passes from Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. Many fliers and guests posed for selfies and witnessed a ribbon-cutting on the tarmac before heading to Florida in time for lunch.
"Delaware Valley, please say 'hello' to Avelo," Levy said.
Avelo announced three months earlier that it would bring commercial service back to the airport, which was most recently served by Frontier.
"This is the beginning of what we expect to be a very long-term growing partnership bringing low-fare air service to this amazing, convenient airport. That's a winning combination," Levy said.
Wilmington is Avelo's 34th destination and fourth base. One plane will be kept at the airport, and about 50 crew members will live in the region.
Avelo is also currently serving Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida from Wilmington.
According to Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Thomas Cook, dozens of jobs and significant upgrades to the airport have already resulted since Avelo's announcement.
Some passengers had special reasons for being on board Wednesday's flight, besides the opportunity to escape to sunshine and warm temperatures.
13-year-old Cole Hirtzel of Concordville is already training at a Chester County flight school. He started bugging his father Rick Hertzel when he first heard about Avelo's Delaware venture.
"I am training to become a pilot for a commercial airline one day, hopefully - it could even be for Avelo," Cole said.
The father and son plan to visit a university flight program in the Orlando area.
Bryce Rea, meanwhile, had already come a long distance to be on the inaugural flight. Rea is from Joplin, Missouri and documents first-flight experiences for aviation enthusiasts on YouTube and Instagram.
"I really love Avelo's model, the kind of ala carte style where you can pay for what you want in your ticket. I think the potential is great," Rea said.
For more information, please visit www.flyilg.com. Also, fliers should know that parking in the airport lots is $8.00 a day. The first hour is free.