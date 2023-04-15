After a more than one month lockdown due to a potentially fatal equine virus, owners and riders were reunited with their mounts at Wellspring Farm at Bellevue State Park on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Cara Zelo, manager at Wellspring, said one of the more than five dozen horses stabled at the barn was diagnosed with a neurologic strain of the equine herpes virus, which typically lies dormant in horses.
That horse, named Peppermint, had to be humanely euthanized, but Zelo said thanks to an immediate lockdown, and the non-stop efforts of volunteers, that was the only death, even though more than a dozen horses showed signs of the virus.
"We had to take temperatures on all the horses twice a day. We were looking for a temperature of 101.5," said Zelo. "Anybody that reached that temperature we had to separate them from the group and put them in quarantine."
Zelo said procedures the farm put in place during the COVID pandemic proved valuable. Only a dozen essential employees worked during the lockdown 12 hours or more a day, seven days a week, employing PPE and cleaning practices honed during COVID.
A vet then provided a treatment.
"It's not like a vaccine, it's made from a horse's placenta," said Zelo, "and through a very generous donation, we were able to get all the horses in the barn the shot and it stopped the (respiratory) shedding within three to five days, and we have been fever free for 21 days, and here we are opening back up."
The horses were gradually being worked back into their routines and owners were taking them out to graze.
Wellspring expects to be fully operational beginning Monday, April 17th.
"They were very happy to be reunited with their friends in the groups and we were very happy to have everybody back," said Zelo.