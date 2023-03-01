Saint Mark's freshman Sophia Baffone hit 4 three-pointers as the Spartans cruised past Dover 37-13 in their 2023 DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament opener Wednesday night.
(VIDEO | Highlights of Saint Mark's win, plus comments from Baffone)
Dover scored the first four points of the game, but Saint Mark's went on a 21-2 run over the next 10 minutes to completely take control of the contest.
The Spartans got a solid dose of inside and outside scoring in the run, taking advantage of three of Baffone's long-range shots, including a first quarter buzzer-beater from NBA range, while Reyyanah JOhnson and Bella Prado added inside points off of assists from Keira Benoit.
Saint Mark's led 23-8 at intermission, and Dover was unable to bring the game closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Baffone finished with 15 points, while Lauren McDonald and Prado each had 7 for Saint Mark's, who advanced to face No. 3 Cape Henlopen at 7 p.m. Friday at Sussex Tech.
Sara Zionna Benson scored 8 points for Dover.
2023 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND RESULTS
No. 16 St. Georges 58, No. 17 Red Lion 53 (OT - at No. 1 Sanford Friday)
No. 9 Smyrna 45, No. 24 Tower Hill 40 (at No. 8 A.I. duPont)
No. 13 Polytech 46, No. 20 Howard 42 (at No. 4 Tatnall)
No. 12 DMV Christian 58, No. 21 Middletown 37 (at No. 5 Caravel)
No. 15 St. Elizabeth 45, No. 18 Early College HS 21 (at No. 2 Ursuline)
No. 10 DMA 43, No. 23 Charter of Wilmington 27 (at No. 7 Appoquinimink)
No. 14 Saint Mark's 37, No. 19 Dover 13 (vs. No. 3 Cape Henlopen at Sussex Tech)
No. 11 Woodbridge 68, No. 22 Seaford 36 (at No. 6 Archmere)