Barclays US Consumer Bank division took the wraps off its newly refurbished Riverfront headquarters in Wilmington on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
The bank now owns the site on South West Street that it had leased for about 13 years.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony, that also welcomed back employees from a lengthy absence due to the pandemic, U.S. Consumer Bank CEO Denny Nealon made a couple of important announcements.
"Over the next eighteen months we plan to welcome one thousand new team members across the nation including hundreds of new jobs right here in Wilmington," said Nealon, who then went on to announce ongoing support to Delaware State University with which it's had a decade long relationship.
"Barclays is donating one million dollars to Delaware State to support its Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights, a network designed to create a more equitable and inclusive economy," said Nealon.
The announcements led to broad smiles from Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Delaware State President Tony Allen who were on hand for the ribbon cutting.
Richard Haworth, Barclays CEO of the Americas, singled out Purzycki for his work at the Riverfront.
"Talking to Mayor Purzycki you can see just what an excellent example of civil leadership has brought this area back and has made the Riverfront the exciting place and vibrant place where we all live and work," said Haworth.
Haworth set out to reassure employees of the company's commitment to Delaware, and to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.
"The investments we're making in this world class campus and the investment in jobs that Denny mentioned, the investments in job training and partnerships at Delaware State University are all the result of the fantastic work being done by all of you here in Wilmington everyday," said Haworth.
The company had experienced turmoil on Monday with the announcement that Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley was stepping down amid a U.K. regulatory probe into how he characterized his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Staley was replaced as chief executive by the bank's head of global markets C.S. Venkatakrishnan.