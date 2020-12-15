The first Delawarean received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning at Bayhealth in Dover after Delaware was among the first states in the nation to receive shipments of vaccine.
Elisabeth Cote, a progressive care unit nurse at Bayhealth, was vaccinated after Bayhealth received 975 doses of vaccine roughly 24 hours after the state received its first shipment Monday, a day ahead of schedule.
Cote is part of the Phase 1a group of frontline health care workers, who are first to receive the vaccine, along with long-term care staff and residents, and emergency medical service agencies.
The remainder of Delaware's pre-ordered 8,775 doses are expected to arrive sometime Tuesday and will be administered, potentially, Wednesday.
After receipt of the vaccine, DPH will store the doses it receives on Wednesday in its ultra-cold storage unit and will begin scheduling delivery to the remainder of the state’s health care systems. Those doses will be distributed within 24 to 48 hours after the shipment is received.
“After nine long months fighting COVID-19, this is a moment of hope for Delaware and for our country. There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Governor Carney in a prepared statement. “Delaware’s nurses, doctors, nursing assistants, and non-medical staff have all demonstrated courage and leadership every day of this COVID-19 crisis. Now, nurses like Elisabeth Cote are leading by example again by stepping up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It is because of them that we will beat this pandemic and come out stronger on the other side.”
“These vaccines will provide critical protection to our frontline workers whose lives are at risk every day due to COVID-19,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry M. Murphy. “I’m proud of how our team at Bayhealth has responded to this pandemic, especially as we take this first step to protect our entire community with the help of this vaccine in the months ahead.”
A second phase of vaccination distribution will begin in early 2021 and includes those in high-risk categories, including those who are over the age of 65 or have underlying health conditions. This category also includes those working in critical infrastructure industries like food processing, utilities, education, police and fire, those, who work and live in congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelter.
The general public will not see the vaccine until spring or summer of 2021.
Children under the age of 16 are not included in the initial vaccine rollout as more FDA studies are needed for that age group.