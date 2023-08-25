There is a phrase "never judge a book by its cover."
That saying may apply to what goes on inside an otherwise ordinary office suite on Lancaster Avenue at the western edge of Wilmington.
That's where Holistic Elevation Community Behavioral Health Clinic is operating. Inside are rooms decorated in tropical beach themes, a forest motif, and with superheroes. The settings facilitate the mission of Holistic Elevation: to integrate mental health services as well as prevention.
"When a person comes, they might have been going to counseling for the past 20 years and trauma that they have gone through still feels like yesterday," Holistic Elevation founder Dr. Alice Leonce Stevens said. She added that the team's certification in other areas, from nutrition to human trafficking, also helps.
"They might come to us and they might feel depressed and down and when we assess, we realize that it's a nutrition imbalance that is actually causing the challenges," Stevens added.
Holistic Elevation celebrated its grand opening Friday along with the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce.