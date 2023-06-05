Federal funding is on its way to Delaware and officials hope it will help in the effort to improve the state's air quality.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded Delaware’s Community Housing and Empowerment Connections (CHEC) a $358,000 grant for air quality monitoring.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester said the upgraded monitoring is a long time coming.
"Because for decades communities such as Claymont, and the Route 9 corridor, and up and down the state, have been subject to air pollution and have suffered from long term health implications and complications," said Blunt-Rochester.
For Claymont area State Representative Larry Lambert and his childhood friends, issues with air quality are personal.
"Me and my main three friends we met in the summer of '92, three of us had fathers in the home. All of our fathers had dense, heavy coughs. None of them made it to their 52nd birthday," said Lambert.
The heavy industry of Phoenix Steel no longer exists, but it's being replaced by distribution centers.
"As they're digging into the soil, aerating, and bringing back to life potentially some of the legacy pollutants, we need to make sure that we have air quality monitors so people know what they're breathing," said Lambert.
The first of the monitors is expected to be placed along the Route 9 corridor with another set up in Claymont.
Part of the federal funding was through the Inflation Reduction Act.