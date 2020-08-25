A Joe Biden-themed bird house along the Wilmington Riverfront, that caused quite a stir, has been removed.
The birdhouse features the train station that bears Biden's name and the White House, was designed by artist and craftsman Tom Burke.
"Just the fact that Joe Biden took this rail road station from Wilmington Washington, D.C. for 37 years, and it represents the city of Wilmington," he said.
Burke had hoped Biden would have announced his choice for vice president in front of the birdhouse.
It took Burke a few years to make the structure, which only stood in Tubman-Garrett Riverfront park for about two weeks before it was taken down Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
The Wilmington Riverfront Corporation owns the property, and they don't allow any art or birdhouses that are perceived as political statements.
It’s not clear what the artist will do with the structure.
Burke's other birdhouses remain posted along the riverfront.