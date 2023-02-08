Black History Month has been officially recognized in Delaware, at a former school building which decades earlier was at the center of a school desegregation legal battle.
(speaking in the video: State Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha; Delaware Chief Diversity Officer Richard Potter, Reverend John Moore)
"This is the story, and this is their legacy," Claymont Community Center CEO Allison David said in a room filled with historical artifacts and recognition of The Claymont 12 - Black students who were determined to attend a white school during the legal fight over school desegregation.
Governor John Carney, who described himself as a "Claymontster," said it was not something that was taught much when he attended school locally. That, however, has changed, and it was the setting for his signing of a proclamation to recognize Black History Month.
"Many of the challenges that we face today in our communities, be they racism or internalized racism, issues within our immediate community, to me if we embrace our history, we find a way to learn from the past we can go forward," State Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington said.
Also recognizing the significance of the month was Richard Potter Jr., who is only in his second week as Chief Diversity Officer in the Delaware Department of Human Resources, leading the state's commitment to maintain a government workforce that reflects the state's population.
"We reflect on the immense beauty and the importance of Black history and the immense contributions of African Americans that have made and continued to make in Delaware and the United States of America," Potter said.
Student government leaders from Delaware State University and the University of Delaware also had the opportunity to express their thoughts