A Black History Month program in New Castle Friday spotlighted Black-owned small businesses and resources available for anyone who is looking to build or maintain a small business.
(Speaking in the video: Senator Chris Coons; SBA Delaware District Director Michelle Harris; Droneversity owner Ashlee Cooper)
Senator Chris Coons brought together small businesses counselors and agencies to share information and support that's available for starting - and staying - in business.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), the Small Business Administration and the Delaware Small Business Development Center were just a few organizations that were represented.
"There are a lot of federally-funded resources here in the State of Delaware for small businesses, and anyone who might be listening I'd urge them before starting a business to consult with these free resources to make sure they've got a business plan that is bankable and a marketing plan that is profitable," Coons said.
Business owners mentioned concerns about high rent, challenges regarding foot traffic, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and access to credit and capital.
Participants included Ashlee Cooper, owner of Droneversity. Cooper came through the Small Business Development Center Navigator program.
"Now that I'm able to take advantage of some of the other organizations and the resources that they offer, particularly as I'm looking to get a brick-and-mortar, I was glad to hear what they were sharing about lessons learned when it comes to leasing, and the opportunities that are offered through SCORE as well as the WBC," Cooper said.
Additional resources: TrueAccess Capital