U.S. Senator Tom Carper cut the ribbon on a new manufacturing line at Bloom Energy on the STAR campus in Newark on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
According to the company, the new high temperature Electrolyzer line is a technology that is key to producing low-cost hydrogen as part of a clean energy future.
Bloom, and the governmental support it has received, has faced numerous detractors since construction started at the site ten years ago.
Carper says the company's expanding manufacturing capabilities should silence naysayers.
"'It's not possible to address global warming - climate change, and to create jobs. It's not possible to have cleaner air or cleaner water and create jobs,'" Carper said of previous criticism. "Actually this company, this building here is living proof that it's possible to do both."
Carper said patience is a virtue, and at Bloom it's reality.
"Did this look like a good idea, sound like a good idea? They had very smart people who were trying to make this real, and this was really before we got fixated on climate change and global warming," said Carper. "And when that happened, bingo, we said this is even more important than we thought."
Bloom said the Electrolyzer line stands to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed by President Biden in August.
The IRA instituted a hydrogen production tax credit and renewable energy incentives that could increase demand for Electrolyzers and the clean hydrogen they can produce.
Company officials said they've added 200 jobs this year bringing the total workforce at the 76,000 square foot site to nearly 700, and they are still looking to fill open positions.