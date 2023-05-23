There has been a version of a Delaware High School Boys Volleyball Championship for over a quarter-century, but Tuesday night, the sport finally earned its spot on a DIAA Championship stage.
In front of a crowd filling the lower bowl at Smyrna High School, four teams didn't compete for a "County", "Club", or "Delaware High School Championship" title, but rather the same Delaware-shaped DIAA trophy given to football, basketball, softball, and all the other official sports.
(VIDEO | Highlights of Cape Henlopen's win, plus comments from Billy Cerf, Charlie Casas, and Head Coach Tyler Coupe)
Cape Henlopen would end up holding that championship trophy, dispatching of previously unbeaten Salesianum in straight sets, sparing a court storming that included two small busloads of students who made the trek from Lewes, along with members of their Girls Lacrosse team who had just defeated Sussex Academy in a semifinal up the road at DelState.
They were treated to an athletic showcase, with Salesianum's Cody Popp, well, popping off the floor for explosive spikes, but it would be Cape Henlopen who got a late block from Billy Cerf at 23-all to push the Vikings to the opening set 25-23.
Salesianum jumped out to a 10-9 lead in set two, but a Cerf kill sparked a 5-0 run, and a block by Talan Stephens late in the set secured a 25-17 win, giving the No. 2 seed a 2-set lead over a Salesianum squad that had lost just one set all season.
Cape Henlopen kept the pressure on in the final set, with Dylan Henry supplying a series of blocks, digs, and even a spike off of a Salesianum player's face to push the lead ahead.
The crowd was looking for that big championship moment, but it was a Salesianum service error that sent the Vikings' crowd onto the floor in triumph.
It has been a rapid ascent for Cape Henlopen, who only started playing the sport in 2021.
Their head coach, Tyler Coupe, was 2-time State Player of the Year at Salesianum where he won three titles, but was quick to point out that saying this was the first state title would be selling short all of the great teams of the past.
"The sport is a great sport, people just need to see it. We need to advertise our sport more, be more visual, and get the youth to see how great the sport is. How athletic it is, how strong it is, how creative you have to be schematically. If we can do that, the sport can for sure keep growing. In 5 to 10 years, why can't we be at DelState, why can't we be at the BOB? There's no reason, but we need people to keep trusting, to keep watching, and to give it a chance."
The long struggle to get boys volleyball sanctioned by the DIAA is over, now the question remains to see where Delaware's newest championship goes next, but one thing is for certain: The first championship trophy has a home in a case in Lewes.
Also on Tuesday, the Delaware Boys Volleyball Coaches Association announced their All-State and All-Region teams.
Salesianum's Cody Popp was named Player of the Year, Delcastle's Roy Soto earned Coach of the Year, with the Oustanding Sportsmanship Award going to Tatnall.
2023 DBVCA ALL-STATE TEAM
1st Team
Cody Popp - Salesianum - So - PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Caleb Galbreath - Indian River - Sr
Brady Lamb - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Reid Maas - Salesianum - So
Shane Neidlein - DMA - Sr
JP Perdomo - Dickinson - Sr
K. J. Shahan - Charter of Wilmington - Sr
Talan Stephens - Cape Henlopen - Jr
Zackary Tjaden - Delcastle - Sr
2nd Team
Armin Assari Naeini - Mount Pleasant - Sr
Symir Byrd - Newark Charter - Sr
Reece Dodd - DMA - Jr
Ronan Landis - Salesianum - Jr
Joshua Michael - Smyrna - Sr
Odin Potemski - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Christian Sullivan - Salesianum - Jr
Gabe Welsh - Conrad - Jr
3rd Team
Riley Buzby - Appoquinimink - So
Aiden Dietrich - Salesianum - So
Aleks German - Charter of Wilmington - Sr
Mitchell Holland - Saint Mark's - Jr
Niko Panyko - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Will Snyder - Charter of Wilmington - Jr
Zach Walton - Dickinson - Jr
Joey Zullo - Conrad - Sr
2023 DBVCA ALL-NORTH TEAM
1st Team
Armin Assari Naeini - Mount Pleasant - Sr
Reece Dodd - DMA - Jr
Ronan Landis - Salesianum - Jr
Reid Maas - Salesianum - So
Shane Neidlein - DMA - Sr
Cody Popp - Salesianum - So
JP Perdomo - Dickinson - Sr
K.J. Shahan - Charter of Wilmington - Sr
2nd Team
Aiden Dietrich - Salesianum - So
Aleks German - Charter of Wilmington - Sr
Will Snyder - Charter of Wilmington - Jr
Christian Sullivan - Salesianum - Jr
Ryan Stoklosa - Brandywine - Sr
Zach Walton - Dickinson - Jr
Gabe Welsh - Conrad - So
Joey Zullo - Conrad - Sr
3rd Team
Jackson Cottrell - Dickinson - Sr
Justin Edwards - Mount Pleasant - Sr
Aidan Johnson - DMA - Sr
Andrew Mahoney - Salesainaum - Fr
Evan McGee - DMA - Sr
Anthony Molitor - Salesaianum - Sr
Gabe Pust - Brandywine - Sr
Adrio Smit - Conrad - Jr
2023 DBVCA ALL-CENTRAL TEAM
1st Team
Symir Byrd - Newark Charter - Sr
Zackary Ellerbruch - Delcastle - Jr
Mitchell Holland - Saint Mark's Jr
Dima Novosad - Tatnall - Sr
Vraj Patel - Christiana - Sr
Jesus Perez - William Penn - Sr
Zackary Tjaden - Delcastle - Sr
Michael Zerenner - Newark Charter - Jr
2nd Team
Adam Arora - Saint Mark's - Jr
CJ Bowen - Tatnall - So
Darrell Darmawan - Christiana - Sr
William Echols - Delcastle - Sr
Mason Muzzey - Saint Mark's - So
Son Nguyen - Christiana - So
Dhruv Patel - Newark Charter - Jr
Arian Santos - Delcastle - Jr
3rd Team
Jamal Bailey - Delcastle - Sr
Jacob Bland - Newark Charter - Sr
Connor Brennecke - Saint Mark's Jr
Brady DuPhilly - Newark Charter - Fr
Jimmy Kulenguskey - Tatnall - Sr
Luis Reyes-Diaz - Delcastle - Sr
Angel Robles-Ortiz - William Penn - Jr
Pablo Serey - Christiana - So
2023 DBVCA ALL-SOUTH TEAM
1st Team
Brady Lamb - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Talan Stephens - Cape Henlopen - Jr
Joshua Michael - Smyrna - Sr
Caleb Galbreath - Indian River - Sr
Bruslee St. Pierre - Smyrna - Jr
Odin Potemski - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Joshua Cole - MOT Charter - Sr
Riley Buzby - Appoquinimink - So
2nd Team
Connor Bird - Indian River - Sr
Walter Payton - Smyrna - Jr
Liam Davis - Sussex Academy - Sr
Niko Panyko - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Braeden Boulden - Smyrna - Jr
Phanaith Yun - Middletown - Sr
Charles Casas - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Aiden Crawford - MOT Charter - Jr
3rd Team
Zack Yenovkian - Sussex Academy - Sr
Minh Vu - Odessa - So
Grason Howard - Indian River - Jr
Jack Matyger - Odessa - So
Dylan Henry - Cape Henlopen - Sr
Jordy Estrada - Indian River - Sr
Jaedon Cosmen - MOT Charter - Sr
Patrick Watts - Smyrna - So
2023 DELAWARE BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION