The student body of Brandywine High School took to the track on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to remember the victims of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and to rally against gun violence.
Many of the students wore orange, which has become a color associated with the cause of gun violence prevention; others carried signs with anti gun violence messages.
Brandywine High School Principal Keith Rolph said the event was student initiated and administration supported.
"They feel very passionate about what's going on in our country today, and they wanted to express their emotions and their feelings around this," said Rolph, "and they're taking their role as American citizens.
"Many of them are just coming of age. They're expressing the anguish that everyone feels when they hear about these things."
Rolph said the students themselves question school security which he said has been reality since Columbine 23 years ago.
"The students always ask, they do want to know, 'well why do we only have to go in and out through one entrance, why do we have to be buzzed in,' things like that," said Rolph. "So we explain it to them because they need to understand."
As the students walked around the track for 21 minutes, one minute for each of the Uvalde victims, the public address announcer read off the name and age of each victim while a solitary drum beat solemnly.
"I think what you're seeing here behind me right now shows that they're not numb to it," said Rolph, "in fact they are being impacted by it, every time it happens."