The kennel and cat doors officially opened on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's (BVSPCA) new Copeland Center for Animal Welfare on Churchmans Road.
Animals and staff moved into the nearly 20-thousand square foot facility earlier this week and people were already lined up for adoptions at 11 a.m. ahead of the facility's noon opening.
In addition to the adoption center, there is a a medical center and community center.
WDEL staff had a chance to spend time with Copeland, Sue, Pretzel, Fay, and Juniper at three of the center's six new outside play yards. Some consist of natural grass while others have turf.
"It's simple joy," said Linda Torelli from the BVSPCA, as she watched Pretzel and Sue running around their enclosure and playing with each other. "It lets them be dogs."
Each adoptable dog now has an indoor/outdoor kennel and housing for cats has been doubled including three free roaming cat rooms, each with an outdoor 'catio.'
The BVSPCA is celebrating their move with a "Find Your New Boo" promotion starting October 22nd and running through Halloween, in which any large adult dog (40+ lbs. and one year old) or any adult cat (6 months and up) can be adopted with no fee.