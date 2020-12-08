Several community organizations are each receiving dozens of refurbished Chromebook laptop computers courtesy of New Castle County and NERDiT NOW digital repair company.
Groups receiving the computers include Christiana Care Community Program, Client Assistance Program, Stop the Violence Prayer Chain Foundation, Proactive WAYS Academy, Central Baptist Community Development Corporation, Delaware Hospice, and Smyrna Christian School.
The computers were boxed up and picked up at NERDiT NOW's headquarters in Newport on Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said when it comes to digital communication some people are unfortunately still operating like the last time there was a global pandemic.
"If you think for a minute about a pandemic in 1918 people were so disconnected, they had no way to interact with each other," said Meyer.
"In this day and age we have all this technology that enables us to engage in work, in school, and even a little bit in play, but there are a lot of people in our community who are living more like 1918 than they are 2020."
Nearly three hundred computers were being passed out on Tuesday with hundreds more scheduled to leave NERDiT NOW before the holidays.
Founder Markevis Gideon and NERDiT NOW have been providing laptops to children and the community since the early stages of the pandemic.
Gideon has repeatedly pointed out the digital divide has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"If you would have told me back in March, April, May, I'd still be wearing a mask today I'd never believed it," said Gideon. "If I had told someone five years ago when we started donating one hundred computers to families that you'd still be doing it today, they wouldn't have believed it. It sucks. It really does.
"There's still a digital divide, there's an income divide, and there's a wealth divide, not only in New Castle County but across our country, definitely when it comes to brown and black communities.
"It is our goal to continue to close that digital divide, income divide, and wealth divide, through NERDiT NOW and NERDiT Foundation. We're just here to help as much as we can."
NERDiT NOW is a recipient of funding from the county through the federal CARES Act.
"We appreciate New Castle County for helping us close that digital divide," said Gideon. "Without their support we couldn't do half the things we're doing right now."