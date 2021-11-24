Its official name is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and on Tuesday, November 24, 2021, state and federal officials gathered to celebrate its passage and its future effects in Delaware.
Governor John Carney joined with the state's Congressional delegation to welcome U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg to Wilmington for a news conference alongside the I-95 Restore the Corridor project, and across from the Amtrak rail lines.
"Obviously I-95 is a critical stretch of roadway both for the economy and the population of the East Coast, and never more important than in this busy travel week of the Thanksgiving week," said Trottenberg.
"It connects population centers and is a vital link in the national supply chain, and everyone knows when there are problems on this road, the traffic, the crashes, the shutdowns, how difficult it can be," said Trottenberg. "So this Restore the Corridor project, which is a federal-state partnership, is going to do a lot to make life better for Delawareans every day."
Trottenberg addressed planning for a possible cap overtop of the interstate trench that cuts through Wilmington.
"I also know, not far from here, planning is underway to fix some of the more damaging historical legacy of I-95 that residents of this City of Wilmington still live with."
The state of Delaware is expected to receive more than one-and-a-half-billion dollars through the infrastructure act.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons called it transformational.
"Electrifying our grid and our transportation sector, cleaning up our drinking water, and investing in sewer and transportation in every possible way," said Coons. "Investing in a future that is safer, stronger, more vibrant, where people move goods, and ideas, and services more quickly.
"What you see right behind us is the best possible summary of why this matters," said Coons. "When the rail lines move, when the highway moves, when we invest in the infrastructure of this century our country moves."
In October, 2015, when he was still Delaware's U.S. Representative, John Carney went on a ride-along with WDEL TrafficWatch over Delaware's rough roadways, concerned about the long term state of the nation's highways.
"Our biggest challenge is passing a highway bill that's fully funded and is long-term; we haven't been able to do that so we do short-term, six months, one year, and that doesn't give the states any time to plan their program to enable engineering work to get done for projects that are longer term," Carney said at the time.
Carney was part of a group that balked at voting for another short-term patch.
"It's extremely frustrating, and it's particularly frustrating because these are the kinds of things that affect every district in the country in a very direct way, and they're not partisan, really, other than how are you going to fund them," Carney said in 2015.
On Tuesday, the Governor was reminded of that ride six years ago.
"This is it! It's been a long time coming," said Carney. "Members of Congress have known, going back to my days representing Delaware, that we've needed the funding here in Delaware and across the country and it finally got done in a very bipartisan way.
"That's what I was saying to you that day. When I was serving, Democrats and Republicans had those kinds of issues in their districts so it was important to all of us."
Below is a list of funding initiatives for Delaware through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
- $1.2 billion for highways and $225 million in bridge replacement and repairs
- An estimated $18 million to support the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure
- Approximately $220 million to improve public transportation options
- At least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state
- More than $355 million to upgrade water systems