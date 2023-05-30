Firefighters in New Castle and Chester counties scrambled to respond to three different working fires in the span of less than two hours on Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023.
The first fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Cheltenham Road in the western part of Newark.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, Aetna Fire Company firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the roof.
Investigators said a faulty exhaust fan inside a bathroom sparked the fire which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
Smoke alarms activated inside the home and no injuries were reported.
Less than an hour later fire crews, some just clearing from Cheltenham Road, responded to the unit block of Mercer Drive in Brookside Park.
A fire there reportedly started outside the home and began to spread to the structure before being doused by firefighters.
Then just after 9 a.m. Avondale Fire Company was alerted for an automatic fire alarm in a home on Jason Court in New Garden Township.
It was quickly upgraded to a working alarm when firefighters saw a heavy smoke column visible from miles away.
A second alarm sounded when they arrived and had flames already shooting through the roof. Hockessin and Cranston Heights firefighters joined a half dozen Chester County companies in fighting that blaze.
A resident inside escaped safely. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene.
The fire reportedly started in the garage and Chester County investigators are looking into the cause.